The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has pledged to prioritise the health sector in order to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although many members of his campaign team are still in detention having been arrested in Kalangala last week, Kyagulanyi resumed his campaigns in Namisindwa on Wednesday.

His team was trimmed further by security forces, who blocked several vehicles on the Kyagulanyi trail at the Kayunga Bridge before the NUP presidential hopeful entered Namisindwa through Mbale.

In Namisindwa, Kyagulanyi pledged to revive the health sector when voted into power.

“People of Namisindwa, I promise that once you vote for us, the things of hospitals having no drugs will be in the past. We won’t cross with them in the new Uganda,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that Uganda’s health sector is where it is now not because the country is poor but because the current government has other priorities.

” Instead of buying oxygen, they are buying teargas to fire at Kyagulanyi and his supporters. Instead of buying drugs, they are bullets to shoot at me. If you went to government hospitals today, would you find drugs?” He asked the supporters.

With just seven days to the presidential elections, Kyagulanyi urged his supporters to carry out door to door campaigns and spread the gospel of change on his behalf.

Kyagulanyi was gifted a new pick up vehicle by one of his supporters identified as Steven Nyukuri to help him on his campaigns.