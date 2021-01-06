Opposition parties under their umbrella body “Unity in Diversity Forum for Political Parties, Political formations and Presidential Candidates” have signed an agreement to work together in protecting their votes on January 14.

The parties also agreed to jointly document all acts of human rights violations in addition to soliciting a credible international body to investigate atrocities that will happen during the elections.

The agreement was arrived at in a meeting chaired by Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the former DP president general.

In his opening remarks, Ssemogerere noted the militarisation of this year’s presidential election was a threat to democracy and good governance.

He said that using security forces against the opposition was a disgrace and advised the men and women in uniform to stick to their constitutional obligation of protecting the country from external aggression.

However, the four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye warned the team of the task ahead of them given the limited time left to the general polls.

The parties that signed the agreement include: National Unity Platform, Forum for Democratic Change, Democratic Party, Alliance for National Transformation, JEEMA and Gen Henry Tumukunde’s pressure group, a Renewed Uganda. Jimmy Akena’s UPC snubbed the engagement.