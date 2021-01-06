Musicians under their umbrella body, the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) have joined the “I Choose Peace campaign” in a new song dubbed Londa Dembe.

Londa Dembe is a Luganda term which means “Choose Peace”.

The song which was inspired by the recent spike in election violence and impunity across the country, appeals to all Ugandans especially the youth to choose peace throughout the election period.

Nearly two weeks ago, the country witnessed ugly incidents of riots and violence resulting into numerous lives lost, property damaged and disruption of businesses.

It is against that background that many Ugandans of goodwill including artistes came out to condemn these senseless acts of violence and impunity.

The campaign that was launched last week by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) in partnership with the Inter Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) is aimed at promoting peaceful participation in elections.

The campaign was officiated by the secretaries general of political parties with representation in parliament including;Democratic Party (DP), the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Justice Forum (JEEMA), the National Resistance Movement (NRM), and the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC).

The campaign is targeted at all individuals including security forces, political parties, aspirants and the electorate.

It intends to foster a democratic environment that aids free multiparty involvement in the election process while observing a peaceful and conflict-free political atmosphere in Uganda come 2021 and beyond.

Speaking to journalists during a press event held at Kati Kati, Tugume Wycliffe alias Ykee Benda, the President of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), professed his solidarity towards choosing peace at all times during this election period.

“By pledging our allegiance to the I Choose Peace campaign, we intend to use our platforms to reach out to our fans especially the youth who have stood out in instances of violence to preach the message of peace and harmony,” he said.

Frank Rusa, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) country representative, reiterated that the single most important message that Ugandans have to echo in this time of elections is one of peaceful participation.

“We believe therefore that with the help of our artists who have such a wide appeal in the Ugandan public, our message of peaceful participation will reach thousands of men and women from all walks of life and have long lasting impact in shaping the democratic culture of tolerance and co-existence in our motherland Uganda,” said Rusa.

Kateregga Mohammed, the Secretary General of Justice Forum (JEEMA) applauded UMA for the song and welcomed their partnership.

“On behalf of IPOD, I am happy to see them join hands with us as we strive to ensure that peace is maintained throughout the campaigns and election period. As political leaders, it is incumbent upon us to encourage all sectors of the Ugandan society to embrace and promote peace, for today and tomorrow,” Kateregga said.