Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, has said the members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) members who were arrested in Kalangala have been been working falsely as a parallel but illegal government.

He claimed the group have been actively involved in acts of intimidation and lawlessness across different parts of the country.

His statements came shortly after the arrest of NUP supporters who had accompanied Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on his campaign trail in Kalangala.

Enanga said a total of 90 suspects who formed part of the violent mobile teams from Kampala, were arrested and transferred to greater Masaka, where statements were recorded from them.

He said the suspects recorded statements on allegations of incitement to violence, disobedience of lawful orders, inconsiderate use of the roads, and negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease.

“Another subsidiary group of 26 suspects from the community in Kalangala were also questioned and their statements recorded on similar allegations,”he said.

Enanga noted that their operation was aimed at keeping all Ugandans safe and to help eliminate all continuous acts of impunity, lawlessness and political violence during the ongoing campaigns and electoral events.

“A total of 6 motor vehicles, 20 motorcycles were impounded and exhibited.The case file has been submitted for legal guidance and probable sanctioning, while the suspects still remain in custody,”he said.