The Ministry of Health and Uganda Communication Commission(UCC) have tasked singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy to do the remix of his Tumbiza Sound song by including responsible messages which sensitise the public to observe Covid-19 guidelines.

The development came shortly after UCC had invited the singer for a meeting regarding a complaint against his hit song.

The meeting which took place at the UCC offices in Bugolobi was also attended by the officials from the ministry of Health.

Recently, the Ministry of Health had asked UCC to ban Opoka’s song claiming that the song, among other things contain some lyrics that mislead the public regarding the observance of the Covid-19 guidelines.

The singer says in the song that Covid-19 should not stop people from enjoying life, including going to bars and night clubs which have since been closed in a bid to prevent and contain the spread of the pandemic.

The singer also asked the Ministry of Health to quarantine people inside bars for fourteen days.

However, after a successful meeting the three parties reached an amicable solution to do a remix of the song which will contain the message of creating awareness on Covid-19.

The management of the singer said that Ministry of Health agreed to meet the cost of doing the remix both the audio and video production.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson Ministry of Health said in a tweet that they have agreed to guide the artist in the next song, and his song will create awareness.

“We had a meeting with Mr Eric Opoka alias Eezzey. We reached an amicable solution of a remix of the hit Tumbiza sound. All will be in the name of creating awareness on COVID-19 prevention and supporting his talent,”he stated.

Eezzy who is also a student at Kyambogo University maintained that his song simply portrayed feelings of Ugandans who are suffering in lockdown.