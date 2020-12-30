African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), in partnership with the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), has announced that the Uganda National Journalism Awards 2021 are now open for entries.

Launched in 2013, the Uganda National Journalism Awards honour high quality, effective and engaging media coverage of public affairs issues across the country.

These awards have become a national benchmark to recognise excellence in reporting that informs and empowers the public, increases the voices and spaces for debate, and holds the powerful to account.

Official said in the 2020 edition of the awards, ACME received more than 240 entries from just over 120 journalists.

The winning entries covered a wide range of crucial issues from politics, policy and power to learning outcomes, healthcare, and local service delivery.

The Uganda National Journalism Awards 2021 will be given to the best reporting in 20 categories, namely:

Agriculture,investigative,arts,Justice, law and order business, economy and financial, education,data journalism,national news reporting (Broadcast) among others.

Officials said, an independent expert panel of 16 members will select winning entries based on accuracy, initiative, originality, clarity of interpretation, storytelling ability, public benefit, audience engagement, innovation, and writing and creative flair.

Both the winner and first runner-up in each category will receive a substantial cash prize.

Plaques and certificates will also be given and a separate prize for exceptional journalism shall also be awarded to a participants who exhibits extensive knowledge of his or her reporting beat.

How to participate

All submissions must have been published or broadcast in a Ugandan media outlet or a regional outlet with a substantial Ugandan audience during the 2020 calendar year.

Web-based news organisations that follow a strict code of journalistic ethics and publish original reporting on a regular basis may also submit entries.

Key dates

Entries open: 22 December 2020

Entries close: 13 February 2021

Judging process: February-March 2021

Awards ceremony: April 2021