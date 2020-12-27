By Jaffari Muyinda

The LC V chairperson of Mayuge district, Hajji Omar Bongo Muwaya, has asked the judiciary to expedite the trial of suspected assailants of his father Sheikh Dactoor Abdul Kadir Muwaya who was murdered at his home home in Buyemba on December 25, 2014.

At the remembrance ceremony of the deceased, held at Ahalul Mbait Islamic Foundation Uganda (ABIFU) headquarters in Buyemba, Mayuge district, Omar said justice delayed is justice denied.

Omar also criticised the statements attributed to Sheikh Shafi’e Songolo the chairperson of the committee of Scholars in Eastern Region who at a recent function in the district called for the release of some of the suspects saying they have families.

Omar termed the statements as insensitive on ground that the slain Muwaya also had families to look after.

He castigated those politicising his father’s murder case.

Sheikh Ductoor Abdul Kadir Muwaya whose death is commemorated every year is remembered as a scholar who translated the books, constructed mosques in Mayuge district and beyond and funded the building of hospitals and schools.