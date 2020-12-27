Two journalists have been injured as security led by police dispersed supporters of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi,also known as Bobi Wine.

In the first incident that happened on Sunday morning, Ashraf Kasirye, a reporter with Ghetto Media was shot at and rushed to Masaka hospital in critical condition.

“Comrade Ashraf Kasirye has been shot and is in critical condition. Doctors are doing their best to save his life, “Kyagulanyi posted on his social media accounts.

Whereas details and circumstances surrounding the incident are still scanty, it is said that police was trying to disperse supporters who were moving with Kyagulanyi who is currently in Masaka by firing tear gas and suspected bullets.

It is said Kasirye was on top of Kyagulanyi’s vehicle as the presidential candidate returned from church in Masaka.

Reports also indicate that NTV’s Ali Mivule was also injured by a tear gas canister that hit his leg.

Police are yet to break the silence on the matter.

The Electoral Commission on Saturday suspended campaigns by all candidates in several districts around the country, Masaka inclusive over the increased Coronavirus cases.

However, according to the National Unity Platform, Kyagulanyi was not campaigning in Masaka but was on his way to Lwengo.