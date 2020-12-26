On May 1st this year, 20 Premier League chiefs met and agreed that no team would be allowed to play games at home and matches would be at neutral venues.

These venues would be kept secret until the last minute to prevent fans from congregating outside the ground.

If Jerome did not want audience from Bella and Tata Bella, he would have taken the match to a neutral ground.

The same reason of preventing fans from congregating would have worked perfectly, if Jerome had decided to think with his big head and not the other head.

When it comes to the bedroom away games, neutral ground is the only way to go. This should not be debatable if both of you are married or if you are not sure beyond a reasonable doubt, that the person you are dealing with doesn’t have a partner.

There is no reason enough why a married woman or man should carry their side piece to their marital home. I don’t care if they have just had a conversation on a video call with their significant other, and you are certain they are in Dubai on duty, and you are in Kyaliwajala.

There is absolutely no reason to get a hard-on on another man’s property. I know that sometimes you stop thinking using the big head, but make sure you have solid plans if you plan on chewing another man’s wife.

You have to know something about mutual respect. If the woman or man has chosen to whore around, get revenge on their significant other, or prove to him or her that they are still good enough for someone else, it is not your problem.

If you are dealing with another man’s woman, take the lead in planning the away game. Make sure you don’t leave evidence behind. Do not text details. Do not make phone calls in the wee hours of the night, no matter how horny you are.

Someone’s madam has got to get the name of the neutral ground at least an hour to the game. The room number must be received at the premises when you are sure she is in the parking lot.

You have no business walking into a hotel together. You have absolutely no reason to hold hands in open space with a person you know has to explain themselves at home. So, at the neutral ground, you enter the room separately, and you come out at different times.

Men will argue that sometimes the choochkie is available, but it is a bad day financially. But you have to know that a broke man has no reason to be thinking about another man’s woman. A SMAU member has no reason whatsoever to be a whore.

When both parties are married, I, by all means, expect them to split all bills. Being a whore is very expensive, and until women learn about bill splitting, spears will still be selling like hot cake.

And to the women, just how stupid can you be to bring your side dish to your marital home? How crazy can you be to think that it is okay to bring a man to a house being rented out or provided by another?

When do we stop trying to please these side hustles and learn about being truthful and respecting our men? Someone’s son will die, and that blood will be on your hands.

And if you can, avoid people’s partners. I know how hard this is going to be. But if you can, try.

No amount of horn should allow you to lose your mind. It is just sex, and for God’s sake, it can wait.

Till next time, learn to use your head.