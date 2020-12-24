By Nalwadda Nsangi

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer Gen Mugisha Muntu has scoffed at the suggestion by the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) to postpone the 2021 general election by three years due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

Muntu, while campaigning at Arua Primary School, in Arua city, said the call by UJCC had come a little too late.

He said as political actors, they had made a similar proposal in June but no one paid attention to them.

At a press briefing yesterday, UJCC called for the amendment of the Constitution to allow President Museveni continue leading during the postponement because the candidates and the masses have failed to observe the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

But Muntu said the reasons cited by UJCC do not hold water.

He said that they even pushed for alternative means of campaigning like using radio and television stations to speak to their electorate but they were denied access.

“The UJCC should have pushed for the government to buy airtime for all of us but they didn’t. Where are the masks that were meant to be given out by the government? [During the rallies], we find less than ten people in a crowd wearing government masks yet they [government] asked for Shs 50 billion to buy masks,” he said.