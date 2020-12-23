Ugandan professional Boxer Justin Juuko alias “The Destroyer” has been missing for 11 days now, and his party the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) accuse Police forces of kidnapping him.

According to a statement from FDC, Juuko was arrested on December 12th with other party officials in Kyanzanga, Masaka during the training of party Polling Agents in Kyanzanga Town Council.

Juuko was arrested together with Garrypaul Mayanja and handed over to Mbirizi police station, but they can not be located there for a week now.

“Mbirizi Police Station can not account for Juuko or Mayanja. The FDC is unaware of the detention facility of its staff arrested on official duty,” the statement from FDC reads in part.

The party claims they have not been able to extend to Juuko and colleagues any form of welfare, legal help, or medical supplies since they are not in touch.

The party is therefore demanding the unconditional release of Juuko and Mayanja and further asking the forces to disabuse themselves of the action that leads them into interfering with legal political party activities.

Justin “The Destroyer” Juuko (born 26 December 1972 in Masaka) is a Ugandan amateur light flyweight and professional feather/super feather/light/light welter/welterweight boxer of the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

Juuko’s kidnap is days before the kidnap of Human Rights Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo that happened yesterday while he sat to have lunch at a restaurant in Kamwokya, a Kampala Suburb.

Unlike Juuko, Opiyo has been located in the hands of police, and charges of money laundering have been preferred against him.