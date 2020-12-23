The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has said Greater Masaka sub-region will not vote for a presidential candidate who was once a drug addict.

In a veiled reference to National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, who’s aspiring to unseat the incumbent, President Museveni, Nakiwala said; “The people know inside their hearts who to support. The people of Masaka don’t use drugs, are farmers and will therefore vote for someone who looks like them. The other presidential candidate you are talking of is a known drug addict yet people here vote for someone like them.”

“I don’t know the people power you are talking of. The people of this area vote for someone basing on certain criteria and we as the NRM are the people who resemble the people of Greater Masaka.”

When asked to come clear on who he exactly was referring to, Nakiwala insisted that her comments are clearly meant to show that the people of Masaka will only vote a person with attributes similar to theirs.

Masaka district has predominantly fallen to the hands of the opposition, especially the Democratic Party and this was case in the previous 2016 general election.

However, Nakiwala, who until 2016 belonged to the Democratic Party on Wednesday told journalists that being a born of Masaka, she knows very well the voting trend in the area, adding that the area will this time fall to the ruling NRM party.

The youths minister also commented on the National Unity Platform and its people power wave that she dismissed as not being strong.

“You cant tell me people power is strong here when they have never held any party primaries as NRM did. I have not seen anywhere the people’s power being displayed by NUP. You deny people chance to elect their own flag bearers and call that people power? It is being inept and you have denied people their power.”

“NRM is strong but can send me to stand before voters in the primaries to decide which person they want to come as the flag bearer. Where has NUP ever done it , apart from handpicking flag bearers? I was born here and have won from here. I know what I am saying.”

President Yoweri Museveni, the NRM presidential candidate is set to address party leaders from the Greater Masaka districts of Masaka, Masaka City, Bukomansimbi, Ssembabule and Lwengo at the liberation grounds in Masaka .