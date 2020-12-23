As Ugandans travel upcountry for the Christmas holidays despite the threat of Covid-19, transport minister General Katumba Wamala has urged caution in all they do.

Works and Transport minister General Wamala shared the advice in his annual Christmas message to ministry staff and the country.

General Wamala said, “As we celebrate in this festive season, I would like to remind all Ugandans that COVID-19 is still among us and let’s observe the SOPs set by the Ministry of Health. As a matter of prevention, I encourage everyone not to JUST move from one location to another.”

He said that he understands that after a very difficult 2020 year which saw the novel Coronavirus interrupt life for everyone, Ugandans want to celebrate. However, Wamala said, “We all cherish to visit and interact with our friends and loved ones but it is better when the world is back to normal. You never know you might spread to or contract the virus from them.”

The minister’s message comes days after the Ugandan government put to rest fears that it would order a lockdown to stop movement. Many Ugandans had speculated that as Covid-19 infections increase in the country, Ministry of Health might call for another lockdown. Uganda’s Covid-19 infections currently stand at 32, 399 cases with 245 deaths registered.

Several high profile Ugandan government officials and politicians have contracted Covid-19 as well as ordinary citizens. The most prominent victim of the disease recently is the late Kirunda Kivejinja who was the second deputy prime minister. The Uganda Media Centre deputy Executive Director Col (rtd) Shaban Bantariza also lost his life to Covid-19. A number of Members of Parliament have also succumbed to the disease.

General Wamala therefore asked Ugandans to celebrate this holiday particularly cautiously. He noted that, “It has been a challenging year but we have managed to thrive through it in serving the nation. I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate my colleague Ministers, Heads of agencies and staff, and the entire team of the Ministry of Works and Transport for the hard work throughout the year 2020.”