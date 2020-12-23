The former president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Dr Kizza Besigye has said the arrest of human rights lawyer, Nicholas Opiyo is part of President Museveni’s plan to rig the 2021 election.

Opiyo, a Ugandan prominent lawyer and human rights defender was kidnapped from Lamaro Restaurant on Tuesday, December 22.

Police has since issued a statement confirming that he’s detained at Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Kireka on charges of “money laundering and related malicious acts.”

According to Besigye,the arrest of Opiyo is not surprising because his home was broken into in September and some communication devices were stolen.

“NGOs in the human rights and governance area have been repeatedly targeted for office break-ins and their bank accounts frozen. This always escalates during the election period,”said Besigye.

He said all right thinking Ugandans and people of good will worldwide should condemn the actions of Uganda’s rogue regime.

“The greatest majority of Ugandans are struggling to reassert their will and control over Uganda; to end a rule of the gun and establish a rule of law and a democratic dispensation,”he said.