Police in Mukono town is investigating NUP’s Abdallah Kiwanuka over allegations that he defaced NRM posters and caused malicious damage at Katoogo village in Mukono district.

“Its alleged that on 19/12/2020, Mr. Abdallah Kiwanuka, a MP candidate for Mukono North on National Unity platform( NUP) ticket held a campaign rally at Katoogo Trading Centre which was attended by more than 200 people,”said Patrick Onyango,the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson in a statement.

Onyango said Kiwanuka didn’t follow the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures and Independent Electoral Commission guidelines.

According to police, Kiwanuka’s rally went past the official campaign time.

Police said it’s during the rally that it is alleged that his supporters assaulted Joseph Lujja, 26, a resident of Buyuki village Katoogo Parish Nama Sub County, who was wearing a yellow NRM T-shirt, as he was approaching their campaign venue.

He said the NRM supporter was hit with sticks on the head.

“They then started defacing posters including that of NRM MP candidate Ronald Kibuule and destroyed other properties,”he noted.

Police said security personnel, including LDUs attached to Mukono battalion, responded immediately.

“The security team met some resistance but managed to arrest two people, who are now detained at Mukono Police Station.The suspects are Robert Kato and Daniel Mutebi,”he said.

Onyango said police in Mukono are still looking for other suspects and statements have been recorded from eyewitnesses and the scene has been visited.