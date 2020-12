Human rights lawyer and activist Nicholas Opiyo has been arrested by security, Nile Post has learnt.

According to sources, Opiyo was picked from Lamaro restaurant in Kamwokya where he had just had lunch with colleagues, handcuffed and taken to an unknown location.

Family sources who have talked to Nile Post suspect that their person might have been picked by members of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI)

We are still updating this story….