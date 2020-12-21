The former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj.Gen.Muzeeyi Sabiiti has hailed the time he has spent in the police force.

Speaking at the handover ceremony to the new deputy police chief, Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech, Sabiiti said he enjoyed working with police, a period he said was worthwhile.

“To the Directors of the Uganda Police Force, all officers of the force, I say, it has been a great time to work with you. Thank you for the warm welcome and your undiminished morale. Aluta Continua,” he said on Monday.

Crime

The outgoing deputy police chief said a lot has been achieved but noted he was happy that the crime rate had greatly reduced during his tenure.

“We have been able to consistently and effectively reduce the volume of crime by 5.2% in 2018 and by 9.8% in 2019. The 2020 crime report is yet to be out, but preliminary data shows a further projected decline by about 5.4%. The Uganda Police continues to execute its mandate very well to ensure peace, security and in effect creating a conducive environment for national development,” he noted.

According to Maj.Gen.Muzeeyi Sabiiti, by the time he came to office, the country was at the height of kidnaps, gun crime, attacks on investors and other violent crimes that he said posed a big security threat.

“In 2018 alone, we brought kidnaps to almost zero and defeated 18 organized criminal syndicates. In 2019, we busted and defeated ten additional organized criminal syndicates.”

He explained that these gangs committed a number of violent crimes of murders, aggravated robbery, and other serious offences but were nipped in the bud by police together with other security agencies.

“Guns recovered in 2018 were 167 with 2,284 rounds and in 2019 were 137 with 1,535 rounds of ammunition in several operations across the country. General crime has also been deliberately and effectively tackled through well-selected, planned and targeted operations.”

The outgoing deputy Inspector General of Police however applauded other government agencies for the support accorded to him during his tenure.

“I also wish to thank the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Defence Forces for their unreserved support as we performed national security duties.”