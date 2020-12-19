Stanbic Bank Uganda won awards in three categories during the recently concluded 2020 Digital Impact Awards Africa held in Kampala.

The bank took the ‘Cards Payment Excellence’ award, ‘Best Brand on Social Media’ award (for financial services, telecom and IT), and the Digital Powered Campaign Excellence award in reference to this year’s Stanbic National Schools Championship that was conducted online amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anne Juuko, the Stanbic chief executive said: “The bank is grateful to all its staff and customers who have always supported their continued effort in changing the face of the country’s banking sector. Now more than ever, the bank is dedicated to digitising all its customer products and services to make them remotely accessible and more relevant to the financial needs of our customers with the aim of providing a comprehensive and seamless customer experience, reduce cash dependency and drive financial inclusion.”

Recently Stanbic launched an upgraded VISA ‘tap and go’ contactless card with the latest technological application to ease and expedite transactions process from cash to electronic, provide innovative payment and enhance the adaptation of fintech in the banking sector.

The bank has also invested over UGX3 billion in developing sustainable programmes that grow and benefit individuals who can create a positive impact on their communities, she said.

The Digital Impact Awards Africa was organized by HiPipo in partnership with Mojaloop Foundation, Level One Project and UNCDF under the theme “Collaboration to advance safety and security towards sustainable financial inclusion.”