Nigerian artiste Temilade Openyi also known as Tems and her manager Muyiwa Awoniyi have accused musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool of being behind their arrest in Kampala, last Sunday.

Tems, her manager and another Nigerian musician Omah Lay were arrested following and illegal concert in Munyonyo which according to the Uganda Police, was in violation of the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures.

The three were arraigned before court and remanded to Kitalya and Kigo Prisons before the DPP dropped their charges on Tuesday and they left the country.

In a series of tweets, Tems has pinned Bebe Cool of being behind their arrest.

“Your friend broke into our room and took us after you called. Only for me to see you in the DPO’s office, chilling and laughing with him. Lmao in my presence and you thought I would sit there and allow you to speak to me. You are worse than…,” Tems said in a tweet.

Tems also accused Bebe Cool of duplicity, saying that he bribed the police to send him photos of the release papers that he used on social media to masquerade as the one who had helped with their release.

The Nigerian singer warned Bebe Cool never to step in Nigeria.

Tems manager, Muyiwa, backed up his singer’s claims, saying that Bebe Cool was solely responsible for their arrest in Uganda.

“I just want you all to know that (Bebe Cool) had nothing at all to do with our release. He is the reason for all of this,” Muyiwa said in a tweet.