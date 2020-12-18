The Ministry of Health has asked the Uganda Communications Commission to ban singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy’s song dubbed Tumbiza Sound for allegedly preaching against COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a communication for the Ministry’s Director for Health Services Henry G Mwebesa, the sog has caused misinformation among different audiences and subsequently creating complacency amongst members of the public.

Mwebesa now requests the UCC and the Ministry of Information and ICT to ensure that the song is banned on all mass media channels.

“Furthermore, I wish to request that going forward, all edutainment with health information/messages on COVID-19 passed onto the different media houses harmonized with the ministry of health before they are aired,” Mwebesa states.

The song Tumbiza Sound, among other things, states that COVID-19 should not be the end of life.

The singer says that Covid-19 should not stop people from enjoying life, including outing in bars, and night clubs.

The singer also asked the Ministry of Health to quarantine people inside bars for fourteen days.