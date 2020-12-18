E-commerce platform Jumia has said that the highly popular Black Friday which ran from 6th – 30th November this year was a huge success.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, a lot of businesses were affected and were unable to reach consumers. This is where e-commerce platforms like Jumia came in to bridge the gap.

According to Jumia, beauty and Fast Moving Consumer Goods products like supermarket items were among the most popular categories as a lot of consumers were stuck at home.

Other popular categories were fashion, home appliances and mobile phones. Jumia’s fintech solution product, JumiaPay which supports online transactions recorded over 55% growth vs last year’s Black Friday sale with 34% of orders being paid for with JumiaPay.

One of the factors that could have contributed to this growth is the introduction of contactless deliveries which Jumia introduced earlier in the year to combat the spread of the Covid-19.

The Black Friday sale is an annual sale that happens every November and offers big discounts to consumers that they would otherwise not find on a regular day.

The sale which originated in the U.S has now become a global phenomenon with all stores online & offline jumping on the trend.