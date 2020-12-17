Independent presidential candidate, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has appealed to voters who may not want to vote for him to choose any other opposition candidate but not President Museveni.

Tumukunde made the remarks while campaigning in Bududa.

The retired general pledged to turn Bududa into the “Switzerland” of Uganda by promoting modern commercial farming in the mudslide prone areas if elected president in 2021.

He said his government will support people living in landslide prone areas to relocate to safer areas within their locality and reserve the hills for commercial farming. He said his government would then support the natives to engage in growing high value crops such as apples and the likes on the hills.

He wondered how people living in such a fertile area can be poor.

Tumukunde gave an example of Switzerland where a similar approach has been used.

The presidential hopeful castigated government for what he termed as poor management of the landslide situation in Mount Elgon area.

He also pledged to boost the region’s tourism potential.

In his concluding remarks, Tumukunde appealed to voters who may not want to vote for him to vote for any other opposition candidate but not Museveni.