President Yoweri Museveni has said government has an elaborate plan to tackle the issue of unemployment, especially among the youths.

Speaking to NRM leaders from Kabarole, Kamwenge, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, Kitagwenda, Kyegegwa and Fort Portal City, on Tuesday, Museveni said the NRM has mastered the art of emphasizing people’s interests, adding that the issue of jobs will be dealt with.

“The jobs we have now are not enough but the way is clear on how we are going to deal with it. It is very clear on how we are going to solve the issue of jobs. The more entrepreneurs we have are the more jobs we create,” he said.

“If we have 130,000 entrepreneurs, these will employ more than 20 million Ugandans and the problem will be solved. As NRM people, you should know that wisdom is better than strength and we have used it to plan better for our country.”

Emphasizing that role played by identifying people’s problems rather than focusing on their tribes or religions, Museveni reminded the leaders that Uganda has a strong army which has ensured peace to attract foreign investors who have greatly set up factories that have not only created jobs but increased the tax revenue for the government.

He insisted that this story of making right decisions at the right time has greatly paid off.

“The story of the NRM is clear, written and proven on the ground. Ours is not a story of jumping around but knowing the problem and getting medicine for it. Do you hear me shout here? Our problems are not for shouting. This is not propaganda or public relations but a matter of destiny,” the NRM presidential candidate said.

According to the World bank, Uganda will have to create more than one million jobs for the young population joining the labour market as the country’s workforce is expected to triple between 2030 and 2040.

The Kibale East County MP, Frank Tumwebaze said Tooro region has every reason to support the ruling NRM party because of a number of achievements gained in the past four years.

“It has been quite a fundamental difference even if you just look at the past four years. Our districts are now connected with paved roads. Kamwenge, Fort Portal, Kyenjojo and Bundibugyo to the border where the NRM was always constrained are now connected with new tarmac roads. The tourist arrivals to Kibale National Park have tripled partly because of this infrastructure,” Tumwebaze noted.

He also mentioned improved health, education, peace, and security in the Toor sub-region as the other achievements by the NRM government.

“That’s why we vote NRM. All the people here want is to serve them. Can you give them education, health and safe water? In terms of delivering on the NRM manifesto, we can comfortably say we are at 95%.”

Tumwebaze also mentioned tourism that he said is being promoted to benefit both government and the local population in Tooro sub-region.

“Infrastructure built here is number one in promoting tourism but also security. You see, tourism is a product of luxury and is facilitated and enabled by peace and stability. About 17 years ago, this place was rebel infested and the Semliki National Park in Ntoroko was almost closed. We now boast of security.”