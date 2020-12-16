President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has made a number of changes in the armed forces in the country.

According to the changes announced on Wednesday, Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has been the presidential adviser of special operations has returned as the commander, Special Forces Command, to replace Maj. Gen.James Birungi.

The SFC is an elite unit that is responsible for the security of the President of Uganda, and special operations since January 2017.

Muhoozi had earlier commanded the unit but was relieved of his duties in 2017 and replaced by Maj.Gen.Don Nabasa.

“Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba is appointed commandant of SFC but will also retain his appointment as senior presidential advisor handling the security issue he has been handling,” the message by Gen. Museveni reads in part.

“I can confirm the changes in the leadership of the Special Forces Command with Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba .As SFC we welcome these changes,” said Maj. Jimmy Omara, the SFC spokesperson.

He hailed the outgoing SFC commander, as well as welcome Lt.Gen.Kainergaba back to lead the elite unit that he described as one of the best on the continent.

The changes have also seen Maj.Gen. Paul Lokech who has been in South Sudan on a special assignment to monitor on behalf of the guarantors of the South Sudan peace process, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police to replace Maj.Gen.Muzeeyi Sabiiti who has been sent to the army general headquarters in Mbuya for redeployment.

Maj.Gen,James Birungi has now been sent to South Sudan to replace Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech.

According to the new deployments that take immediate effect, John Martins Okoth Ochola has retained his position as the Inspector General of the Uganda Police Force.