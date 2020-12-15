It was a meat and safari experience over the week at this year’s Roast and Rhyme event, also dubbed as the tourism edition.

Following the ban on social gatherings for fear of spreading the deadly Coronavirus, organisers of the Roast and Rhyme adopted to the times to abandon the old format of the festival concert to re-invent into a tourism experience at the Murchison Falls National Park.

Aimed at promoting local tourism, the guests started their experience with game drives as the weekend gate away became funnier and with a thrilling experience.

The event which is always sought by a number of revelers could only allow for 170 people which was within the allowed limits of 200 people by government.

The number however reduced further as one or two were not allowed to board the tour buses after registering high body temperatures at the departure point in Kampala.

In Murchison, it was fun and unrivaled experience of game drive s and evening roastings.

“The revelers had a good time in the wild while enjoying the best that Uganda’s tourism and hospitality industry has to offer,” said Swangz Avenue, the organisers of the event.