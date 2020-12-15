The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag barer Gen Mugisha Muntu has endorsed Manjiya county legislator, John Baptist Nambeshe of the National Unity Platform (NUP) for another term of office.

Muntu made the remarks while campaigning in Bududa on Monday.

He hailed Nambeshe as a charismatic leader who despite being in NRM opposed the efforts to remove the presidential age-limit in 2017. Nambeshe later crossed to NUP.

Muntu further noted that Uganda needs such leaders who can stand firm for a nobel cause.

The presidential hopeful further called for unity among pro-change agents across the political divide.

“Whether you are DP, NUP, FDC UPC or NRM, as long as you believe in change, we are going to send our people whom you will work with to protect the vote,” Muntu said

He said it is time for Uganda to have a peaceful transfer of power from Museveni to another leader.

Muntu assured those who doubt a peaceful post-Museveni era, that Museveni does not own peace.

He gave examples of neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Tanzania which are ahead in development which he attributed to democracy and good governance.

“In Kenya power has changed hands and they remain peaceful and far ahead of us. In Uganda we have a problem, one man has stood in the way of peaceful change of power,” Muntu said.

Muntu described Museveni as a bad relay runner who does not want to pass on the baton to another leader.