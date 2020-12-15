MTN Uganda shall reward its MoMoPay customers this festive season with discounts on their daily shopping in a promotion dubbed MTN MoMoPay X-mas.

Customers who shop and pay with MTN MoMoPay for the four week period of the promotion will receive a 5% discount capped at Shs 5000 once every day.

Additionally, five lucky customers will win shopping vouchers worth Shs 50,000 every week for the four weeks of the promo.

To enter the draw, simply shop and pay with MoMoPay, share a screenshot of your MoMoPay transaction on MTN Uganda social media platforms and stand a chance to win a shopping voucher worth Shs 50,000.

MoMoPay is a service that allows merchants to receive payments for goods and services from their customers using MTN Mobile Money.

The service is accessible through the My MTN App or *165*3#. With MTN MoMoPay, merchants can also sell airtime and earn commission, pay suppliers and their workers’ salaries as well as transfer money to the bank.

Commenting about the MoMoPay X-mas promotion, Martin Mwesiga the Consumer Segment Manager at MTN Uganda said that since Christmas and the festive season are about shopping, gifting and merry making, MTN Uganda wants to make it easier for its clients by giving them a discount on their festive season shopping payments made through MoMoPay.

“This year has been disrupted and the times have been tough. That is why we are bringing cheer to your festive season with MTN MoMoPay daily discounts. Simply make payments using MTN MoMoPay and get a 5% discount on your first payment every day,” Mwesiga said.

The promotion will continue throughout the festive season.

In adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs, payments done digitally through MoMoPay will further help in preventing the spread of the corona virus since the payment method limits the exchange of physical cash.