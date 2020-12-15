The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Kibuku, Juliet Najjuma has said unless Ugandans take the fight against corruption from their own initiative, all efforts to eliminate it will remain just a public show.

“When we talk about corruption, we are all guilty, and unless we are to take this deep-rooted in mindsets and attitude change it’s a waste of time because the hand that gives and that which receives are all corrupt,” she said.

Najjuma added that without mindset and attitude change right from families fighting against corruption is just a dream.

The RDC made the remarks at the district headquarters while speaking at the anti-corruption event aimed at intensifying efforts against corruption which has cost the country billions of shillings.

Organized by the forum for women in democracy (FOWODE)Kibuku, the event was punctuated with activities such as women-led anti-corruption road activations, information education, and communication materials, district Flagg off the press conference, and radio talk show.

In a flag-off ceremony attended by several district officials and Representatives of CSOs under the theme “promoting social accountability through active citizenry”

Najjuma said that Ugandans are all guilty of abetting corruption and called for internal reflection from everyone in order to stamp out corruption in the country.

She noted that it was time to stop the pretense and stop being corrupt but rather identity it.

She lashed out at some government anti-corruption bodies fighting corruption like IGG saying it’s not doing enough as they are also compromised.

The RDC called for teamwork and transparency at the district service commission, procurement, and awarding of tenders and contracts if the district which populace mainly depends on rice growing is to fight corruption to zero levels.

She directed police to expeditiously investigate corruption cases and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

The deputy CAO Kibuku Ms. Elizabeth Adong stressed that there should be a bottom-up approach during planning and budgeting.

She appealed to FOWODE to organize quarterly community dialogues (baraza) to enable district officials to share relevant information with locals.

Mr.Charles Namba the acting vice-chairman, however, failed to ably explain circumstances under which 50 million shillings under NUSAF 3 was swindled.

Equally, AIP George Mugata the district community liaison officer attached to CPS Kibuku could not deny or confirm allegations that some police officers were extorting money from suspects who are mainly rice farmers before granting them bail.

Ms. Fazila Namwabira the field assistant FOWODE said the women action for transparency project which currently operates in the sub-counties of Kabweri and Buseta seeks to promote women’s participation in the fight against corruption as it creates a proactive citizenry that is empowered to fight corruption.