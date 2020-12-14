Club Pilsener’s bi-weekly popular online show, #ClubBeatzAtHome has bounced back with Swangz Avenue’s songbirds, Winnie Nwagi and Azawi.

This comes after the 7th Episode of Season 3 that had singer Lilian Mbabazi singing her heart out in a couple of love songs and served a touching tribute to her late hubby, Mowzey Radio. Breakthrough act, EeZzy brought on the heat with Tumbiiza Sound as Shaka Mao exhibited the vocal range prowess.

The Club Pilsener powered online music show will as usual kick off at 9:15pm but this time around, the magical performances are expected on Sunday 20th December, and not on Saturday like the previous editions.

The show will be hosted by Douglas Lwanga and stream live on Club Pilsener’s Facebook and YouTube pages.