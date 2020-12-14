Brig Felix Kulayigye has said that he is ready to salute National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine if he is elected president in 2021

Kulayigye said that he has a lot of things that he does not agree with Kyagulanyi and how he does his things, but if he is voted into power, he will definitely salute him as his commander in chief.

Kulayigye made this remarks while appearing on the NXT Radio political talk show named “The Big Talk” on Saturday.

“A head of state is a head of state whether you agree with him or not. I have talked to Hon. Kyagulanyi and told him there are things I don’t agree with him. But if he is the head of state, I will salute him,” Kulayigye said.

Kulayigye’s comments come almost two months after the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) was put on a spot following a video that surfaced online, showing Brigadier Deus Sande, a commander of the UPDF Mechanised Brigade in Masaka saying that the army will not handover power “to amateurs” in the 2021 elections.

Commenting on this incident, Kulayigye said that it pains him to see such words coming from men in uniform.

“It pains some of us when we see a comrade in uniform doing what you can’t imagine they would have done,” Kulayigye said.

Kulayigye added that everything else can be played about but not the national defence of the country.

“Uganda is to be determined by Ugandans. This region is the most strategic economically,” Kulayigye said.

In a separate interview with NBS TV, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF spokesperson also said that the army is ready to cooperate with anyone who will be elected by Ugandans in the forthcoming 2021 general election.