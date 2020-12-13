The African Union Mission in Somalia( AMISOM) has handed over an assortment of items to the people of Buufow in Lower Shabelle, South West state region, to help promote healthy living.

Speaking at a scientific function held at sector one headquarters, the Deputy sector commander Col John Winstone Mugarura while representing the sector commander, noted that the force continues to embrace efforts anchored to improving healthy living conditions of the needy.

“These materials are part of the Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) which we believe help to promote healthy and hygienic living conditions”, said Mugarura.

He stressed that since health comes first, the preventive measures must be primary rather than treatment which comes with cost implications.

He thanked the leadership of Lower Shabelle and South West State for the timely and cordial working relations for betterment of the Somali community.

The Governor of Lower Shabelle, Abdulkadir M Nur Sidi commended AMISOM and the sector leadership not only for maintaining security and peace, but also for supporting healthy initiatives including the fight against further spread of covid19 pandemic.

The assortment in 106 boxes and 530 packets contained pieces of sanitisers, soft tissues, hand and body wash among others.

The assortment is meant for future distribution to the community of Buufow which is located approximately 90km South West of Mogadishu city.