This morning the Youth Voice hosts while on the show announced their Christmas give back dubbed “Be My Santa”

For the past years, NBS Youth Voice and partners have been running Be My Santa. It’s a Christmas give back by the show to low income and unprivileged communities or persons. The show hosts, crew members and partners organize Christmas packages to share with these communities.

Be my Santa in partnership with Eminent brand and Shoprite unveiled the first stage of Be My Santa at Naguru reception centre where they shared Christmas with these children. The youth voice be my Santa also took place in Lira district, and Acholi quarters a suburb in Kireka where Mc Ollo grew up.

This year Santa shall be sharing Christmas with the community of Jinja mpya- a locality in Jinja district. The show is partnering with Kingfisher Safari Resort in Jinja which is also a partner and Ouma marketing agency.

The show calls upon members of the general community to donate. To donate reach out to the show producers at Next Media Park or you can drop the items at Next Media Park in Naguru.

Youth voice is hosted by Lil Ollo and Esther Kakihoza.