Former Cranes coach, Milutin Micho Sredojevic was on Friday arraigned before a Magistrates Court and charges related to sexual assault read for him.

Micho, 51 who is the current coach for the Zambian national football team is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on December,7, 2020 during the COASAFA championship held in South Africa to a Chipolopolo staff while in camp at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

“It is alleged that earlier this week on Monday, December 7, during the COSAFA games in Port Elizabeth, a 39-year-old woman in Port Elizabeth was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredjovic whether he would need sugar with his coffee,” a statement by South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) read in part.

“He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts. It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss who in turn warned Sredjovic not to do it again. Later on that day the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredjovic allegedly touched her buttocks.”

However, according to the statement, the 51-year-old tactician was later released on a R10,000 bail and is expected to return to court on February 25, 2021.”

Speaking to the BBC,Micho denied the allegations as baseless.

“”(These are) total baseless accusations intended to unsettle Zambia team that has not conceded a goal on this tournament (Cosafa Under-20 Cup). My legal representatives are dealing with this character assassination attempt,” Sredojevic told BBC Sport Africa.