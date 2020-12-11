Political analysts said that there needs to be a higher bar for the presidential position to eliminate the unserious candidates from the race.

The analysts point out that several presidential candidates seemingly disappeared into thin air and invisible on the campaign trail.

Nicholas Opiyo, a political analyst, says political positions have overtime become coveted as a chance for individuals to better their status and seeking livelihood over public service.

Opiyo says this explains why we have candidates who ordinarily should not be angling to be head of state have entered the presidential race.

Analysts note that while incumbent President Yoweri Museveni’s NRM, main challengers National Unity Platform and Forum for Democratic Change have shown adequate preparation for the race, this is not the case with all candidates.

They say that some candidates seem to be formulating policy and strategies as they traverse the country.

The two generals in the race Mugisha Muntu and Henry Tumukunde have been visible on the trail while the only woman Presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe says she traversed 65 districts before being hit with funding constraints.

Youngest in the race, candidate John Katumba seems to spend as much time campaigning as soliciting for financial support while candidates Fred Mwesigwa, Willy Mayambala and Joseph Kabuleta barely heard from.

The electoral commission insists it is keeping track of the candidates through returning officers and party agents.

Opiyo says away from trusting the voter to decide who should be in these positions but the debate should shift on who qualifies to hold public offices.