President Yoweri Museveni has taken a swipe at the opposition whom he said are not only useless but also disruptive, adding that their schemes of disrupting peace will not bear any fruit.

“NRM people have their own weaknesses of being lazy and useless but at least they don’t disturb us. The other ones are lazy, selfish and disruptive. The opposition and their foreign backers are both useless and disruptive,” Museveni said.

The President was on Friday afternoon speaking at the national thanksgiving service held at State House in Entebbe.

2021 election violence

The tough-talking Museveni assured the world that the forthcoming 2021 election will not have any incidents of violence, as has been predicted by many, considering the past polls.

Museveni said there are some people who are hell-bent at ensuring there is violence but he said these will face it rough.

“Nobody is going to disturb our elections.I know all these games played by foreigners and I wish them good luck but I assure you we will have peaceful elections. Anybody who wants to put himself in the path of our right you have no right to disturb our peace. Let everybody follow the law and there will be peace,” the President warned.

Commenting about last month’s protests by Robert Kyagulanyi’s supporters after his arrest by police for violating Covid-19 guidelines, Museveni said some people have made it a habit to blame security for the deaths and injuries sustained but said it applying double standards.

“I have been hearing people talking of violence(during Bobi Wine protests). It was there but who caused it? I was given a written report about what happened. I gave a broadcast in which I said 54 died, 32 of these were rioters. I am waiting for the report on those killed by stray bullets and if police is in wrong, we shall discipline them. We don’t tolerate indiscipline in armed forces,”Museveni noted.

However, according to Museveni, it is being unfair to blame only security forces and leave out the trouble causers.

“Although am polite, I would urge all people to be sincere. If you speak about a subject do it sincerely. I also know about the Bible. God is not to be mocked. When playing with things don’t play with God. Don’t tell lies.”

Museveni insisted that government will not tolerate anyone who orchestrates violence.

The President’s remarks come on the backdrop of concerns by members of the public and the international community about the forthcoming election.

Considering incidents of confrontation in the past involving politicians, especially from the opposition and the security forces, many have predicted violence in next year’s polls.