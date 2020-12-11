Godfrey Byekwaso the General Manager Finance Centenary Bank Uganda, was named as the Chief Finance Officer of the year 2020.

The awards which are in their fourth year are sponsored by ACCA Uganda and Deloitte and were held at the Kampala Sheraton Uganda.

Among other winners awarded in the virtual event, we had Moses Kargbo, the finance manager Tugende Limited winning the SME award and Social Impact Award; which was newly introduced to recognize organisations and companies that contribute to societal growth.

Edith Nalwadda Senior manager Field Finance, Right to play international took the Not-for-Profit Award while Augustine Tamale CFO, New vision printing and publishing Co limited won the Public Sector Award.

The much sought after Young CFO Award was won by Ivan Mandela from Shona Group Limited while the prestigious Finance Transformation award was won by Stevens Mwanje from The National Social Security Firm (NSSF).

Strategy Execution award was won by Simon Peter Kavuma of CITI Bank.

This year had over 240 nominees the highest since the awards were introduced, with the ‘CFO award of the year’ attracting the highest number of nominees.

The growth in the number of nominees was mainly attributed to the important contribution that CFO’s continue to exhibit in the sustainability and growth of their organisations through the execution of strategies.

The keynote speaker Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (FCCA), the Director-General for police welfare of the Ghana Police Service emphasized on the need of adopting technology in the day to day running of organisations and applauded CFO’s for their important role in ensuring that businesses stay afloat.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Building resilient finance leaders and organizations’ which amplified the essential role that CFOs play in strategy development and driving growth of their organisations; emphasizing the need to design integrated and all-inclusive financial strategies addressing different angles and dealing with the challenges of the new normal.