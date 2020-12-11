Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has said that he will crush Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine because the NUP presidential candidate has evil intentions for the country.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze Show on Thursday morning, Bebe Cool said that all signs show that Bobi Wine is not fit to rule Uganda.

“I will crush Bobi Wine because his intentions are evil. Death surrounds this young man Bobi Wine. You people want to portray it as if the police just came out of bed to come and shoot,”he said referring to recent incidents where some people lost their lives during Bobi Wine protest.

Bebe Cool said the police is mandated to keep law and order at all cost adding that it’s unfortunate that whenever Bobi Wine goes for campaigns, people are injured.

“Chameleone and Bobi Wine know how to play the public sympathy card. Chameleone would box you in the dark, and he waits for you to attack him in public,”said Bebe Cool.

Bebe Cool also noted that Ugandans shouldn’t be surprised come 2021 because in his assessment, President Museveni’s support stands at 60%.

“Let me collect myself as NRM supporter to show the world that NRM and President Museveni have support.I know what is going to happen post elections if I sit back,”he said.

Bebe Cool who claimed to would have grown up in the ghetto of Kanyanya, said Bobi Wine should show young people how to become rich instead of spreading hatred.

“Bobi Wine is the boy I made. I am going to crush him if he has a negative impact on my country,” he said.