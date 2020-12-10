The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has decried the poor and almost “impassable” roads in Moyo district, as he traversed areas of northern Uganda in search for votes.

The road that connects Obongi to Moyo District was flooded with water and many of Kyagulanyi’s campaign team cars got stuck in the water.

Speaking to journalists after crossing the road, Kyagulanyi said that the road is a representation of how the leaders are disconnected from the people.

“This is a disconnection. It has cut off people of Moyo from Obongi and vice versa. It shows how disconnected our leaders are because the money that is needed to fix roads like these is a very small,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi asked the journalists to imagine a situation where a pregnant mother had to cross that same road to access antenatal care on the other end.

“Won’t she be left with only one option which is to die? Just imagine if it is at night, and a pregnant mother needed to give birth?” Kyagulanyi asked.

Kyagulanyi later campaigned in Obongi, Moyo and Adjumani, with less confrontation with security forces.

In all his speeches in the three districts, Kyagulanyi decried the poor state of roads, asking his supporters to vote him into power and so that he prioritises the roads.

“I have always heard our colleagues in Parliament saying the roads here are very poor and today I have experienced what they have been saying. Vote for the umbrella, we shall work on these roads,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi is expected to campaign in areas of Nwoya on Thursday.