James Saka, the former Executive Director of the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) has died, it has been confirmed.

The news of Saka’s passing was confirmed by former Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Frank Tumwebaze.

“Confirmed this. It’s painful and sad for James. I am sad! My sincere condolences to his family, friends in the ICT sector and NITA Uganda,” Tumwebaze said.

Saka is reported to have died Wednesday afternoon at Mulago hospital where he had been admitted.

According to a source at Mulago, he succumbed to COVID-19.