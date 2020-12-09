Entebbe International Airport has carried out a partial emergency exercise to test its readiness in case of an emergency involving a passenger aircraft crash.

The exercise according to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority is a mandatory requirement for international airports of countries contracting member states to the International Civil Aviation Organisation(ICAO).

The Tuesday afternoon exercise saw a simulation of an aircraft crash involving Lunyo Air(pseudo name) flight XT 31 with 250 passengers on board.

“It was presumed that some people were injured which sparked off an emergency situation involving airport fire-fighters and other rescue agencies that were called in to save lives,” the Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

CAA noted that their fire-fighting and rescue services personnel put out the ensuing fire as medics from various hospitals were also summoned to assist in evacuation.

“Several ambulances and medical staff participated in rescuing victims who were rushed to hospitals in Entebbe and Kampala,”CAA said.

The mock exercise saw participation from various hospitals, Uganda Airlines, Uganda People’s Defence Air Forces(UPDAF), Aviation Police, Immigration and CAA among others.

The development comes a few days after the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority unveiled a shs1.4 billion new marine rescue and fire -fighting boat.

The new Rigid Hull Foam Pontoon manufactured by Asis, a Dubai-based boat company which was launched last week uses state-of-the-art technology, has

Global Positioning System (GPS), echo-sounder, beat-locator and a water pump which can put out a fire in a distance of 9.5 metres.