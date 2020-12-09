KCCA FC’s Brian Aheebwa made his interest in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League golden boot known as he netted four times to gift KCCA FC a domineering 8-0 victory over Onduparaka.

Besides his individual brilliance, Ahebwa’s ‘bromance’ with fellow forward Sam Senyonjo set the scene as their interplay yielded the first goal of the day for Aheebwa in the 18th minute.

Five minutes later Herbert Achai punished Onduparaka shot stopper Austin Opoka for not properly marking his lines as he curled a long ball from near the touchline into the top right corner to double their lead.

Senyonjo then got his first of the day in the 30th minute this time Aheebwa turning provider. At this point the visitors looked completely subdued.

Before the break there was time for two more for KCCA FC. Senyonjo with his second and a penalty for Aheebwa after Samson Kigozi was pushed down inside the area.

The first stanza ended 5-0. In the resumption, Mike Mutebi’s lads were un relenting as they kept their foot on the pedal.

Sam Senyonjo was at it again as he easily beat Opoka for his Hatrick.

Danger man Brian Aheebwa scored two more in succession to condemn the Caterpillars to their worst league loss in league history.

Brian Aheebwa now tops the goal scorers’ chats with five goals while Sam Senyonjo has four.

In the other games played, Kyetume held Wakiso giants to a two all draw, BUL FC beat Busoga united 3-1 in the first Jinja Derby of the season, Police beat new comers MYDA FC 3-1 while URA FC and bright Stars ended goalless.

Action continues on Wednesday with SC villa hosting Mbarara City live on Sanyuka TV while UPDF visits fellow new comers Kitara FC.