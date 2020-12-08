Police have summoned three parliamentary candidates over charges of holding illegal rallies that contravene the set election Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

These include the minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo and MP contestants Peter Mugema, an independent MP candidate for Iganga municipality and DP candidate for Kyotera John Paul Mpalanyi.

Last week, Kasolo who is also seeking re-election held a mass rally in the Kyotera district attracting big number of people violating Covid-19 guidelines.

While addressing the media in Kampala, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that above candidates have been summoned to record statements in relation to their actions.

“Hon Kasolo Haruna and Mpalanyi John Paul contravened ministry of Health guidelines when they held massive processions and rallies that are prohibited but we are going to first track the matter,”said Enanga.

Meanwhile,Uganda Prisons Services spokesperson, Frank Baine also revealed that 29 of the rioters who were arrested recently during the Free Bobi Wine protests within Kampala and the surroundings are ex- convicts.

“29 of the rioters who were arrested during this campaign period are ex-convicts with major cases of theft and robbery,” Baine stated.

Baine urged youth to be carefulFred Enanga during this campaign duration.