The Government of Uganda has entered an arrangement with the Republic of China to help in the importation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the vaccine will be strictly for use by the Chinese community affiliated with Kapeeka Industrial park in Nakaseke.

In a letter from the Senior Presidential Advisor for Medical Affairs, Dr. Joseph OKia to National Drug Authority Executive Director, he cites that the president has supported an idea by a one Mr. Zhang Hao on compassionate grounds.

“The Chinese community of investors at Kapeeka Industrial park has requested authorization to urgently import 4,000 doses of Sars-Cov-2 inactivated vaccine (VeroCell) to be used strictly for Chinese nationals affiliated with the industrial park and their families,” Okia’s letter reads in part.

“H.E supports the idea. Kindly, therefore, work out mechanisms to have those vaccines cleared for importation on compassionate use authorization,” the letter continues.

The matter was referred to the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng for guidance.

In her letter to the National Health Commission of the Republic of China, Aceng expressed that she was delighted with the achievements of China in regards to identifying a COVID-19 vaccine.

She said the move would help Uganda and curbing the infections of COviD-19 from the Chinese community affiliated with the park.

The letter also seen by Nile Post indicates that Sanoafrica medicines and Health ltd was designated to procure the vaccine from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to import to Uganda for strictly those of Chinese origin.

Uganda itself has made headway in finding a vaccine for COVID-19.

While addressing the nation recently, Museveni said that Ugandan scientists have manufactured seven products including three that will be tried on COVID-19 patients starting December 15.