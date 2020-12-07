As the countdown to the end of year takes shape, Sheraton Kampala Hotel has unveiled its festive season event line up which will run from December 6th, 2020 to 1st January 2020.

Speaking at the launch of the festivities, the Hotel’s General Manager, Jean Philippe Bittencourt said now is the time for Sheraton to revive the festive cheer and to remind their customers of the reason to live.

“As per our current operating procedures, we have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection at highly frequented areas and regularly touched surfaces such as counters at front desk, elevators, public bathrooms, room keys and gym equipment to minimise risk of the spread of COVID 19. We urge every person that visits Sheraton Kampala Hotel to wear their masks while on our premises,” said Bittencourt

Festive lineup

This year’s Hotel festive activities will kick off with Christmas carols presented by the talented Imani Milele Choir on December 6th, 2020 and Christ the King Choir on December 13th, 2020 during the Tots n Xmas Kids party. The kids will be entertained with lots of activities ranging from bouncing castles, face painting, water slides and more.

Bittencourt noted that they will have a children’s corner that will have plenty of entertainment for ranging from water slides, jumping castles, face painting and Santa engagements on Christmas.

The parents and guardians will be able to enjoy their time dining and watching the Christmas carols as the professional child handlers manage the children on Christmas Day.

The hotel will host a Christmas Eve Dinner with each guest paying Shs 120,000 and 50% discount for children for a sumptuous meal coupled with great music from a Live DJ at the Hotel’s Paradise and Seven Seas Restaurants from 6pm till late.

To mark the Christmas Day celebrations, the hotel will host a Brunch with guests paying Shs 190,000 per adult and 50% for children for a meal at the Paradise and Seven Seas Restaurants with entertainment from Fezah from 12:00 pm to 5:00pm.

The hotel will also host brunches on Boxing Day at a rate of Shs 80,000 per adult and 50% per child and on New Year’s- shs110,000 per adult and 50% for children.

“Our brunch events on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s will end between 5:00pm- 7:00pm to give people time to drive safely and beat the curfew. We have also spread the Brunch across those three days to give more room for social distancing and choice,” Bittencourt noted.

The hotel’s festive celebrations will climax with a live band performance from Cindy Sanyu on 31st December, with popular hits like Boom party, Still Standing, Run this city and more.

The talented Ivuga Band has also been lined up for the year ender performances leading up to the spectacular fireworks display,

Revellers stand a chance to win tickets to selected events by participating in the Hotel’s social media challenges via its official pages; Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Twitter and Facebook.

Hotel discounts/promos

The hotel has created affordable staycation packages with the aim of enabling friends and family to spend time together during the festive season.

Delux rooms are available for as low as $130 with discounts offered based on early reservations.