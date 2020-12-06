Renowned singer Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo, has said that he is glad he reconciled with Sheik Nuhu Muzaata before his demise.

Kenzo made the remarks while eulogising Muzaata who passed away on December 4.

The two had had a disagreement after the singer accused the late of insulting him in front of his daughter during the traditional marriage ceremony of his former girlfriend, Rema Namakula.

At the ceremony, Muzaata accused Kenzo of being a playboy after he failed to show seriousness in taking their love affairs to the next level.

In his response, Kenzo blamed Muzaata for humiliating him before his innocent daughter.

However during an introduction function that took place in Masaka a few months ago, Kenzo met Muzaata and they reconciled.

In his condolence message after Muzaata’s death, Kenzo said his heart is at peace after the successful reconciliation.

“Innalilah wainalilah raju’un. It so sad for the loss of Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, I ask almighty Allah to console the family and every Ugandan. I am so glad and thankful to Allah who enabled me to reconcile with sheik Muzaata. May Allah be please with your soul until we meet again,” Kenzo said.

Sheik Muzaata passed on December 4th at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been hospitalised for a fortnight