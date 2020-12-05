National Unity Platform principal and presidential flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has insinuated that the family of the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata is under intense pressure to hide the exact cause of his death.

Bobi Wine made the statements at the Salat-al-Janazah prayers for deceased Sheikh Nuhu B Muzaata who died Friday following a short stint of illness.

Earlier, the family of Muzaata and respective speakers had indicated that the deceased died of natural causes, rubbishing informal reports pointing to foul play.

“We thank God for giving us Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata and as well taking him away, he has been a pillar to this family and the Islamic community at large,” a family member told the gathering.

“Sheikh Muzaata has been battling diabetes and pressure for quite a time, recently, he was softened, he started feeling pains in joint and general weakness, that is when we rushed him to hospital but he died,” the family member added.

Speaking moments later, Bobi Wine claimed that the family could have been forced to make these statements.

“The death of Sheikh Muzaata (I am sorry to say) is not what we are being told, I am certain even the family have received a call from the big man to scare them into saying what they are saying today,” Bobi Wine said.

“How else do you explain that serious people like Muzaata are dying and we have no report on their cause of death by this time? He posed.

Bobi claimed that the government is rushing to contribute to burial expenses and other bills because they are hiding something from the family.

The government contributed Shs90million in total towards Muzaata’s burial arrangements and clearing of medical bills.