The UPDF deputy commander of Land Forces, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, yesterday closed a Local Defence Unit (LDU) refresher training of the last batch at first division headquarters in Kakiri, Wakiso district.

The training that started on the 18 July 2020 saw 6,000 LDU personnel, their commanders and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) undergo a refresher training aimed at ideologically orienting them and re- emphasising the pro- people stance of the UPDF.

Kavuma thanked the LDUs for the work well done and told them that the refresher training they have undergone was meant to make them better.

He reminded them that UPDF has been successful because of its pro-people ethos of: conscious discipline, patriotism, pan-africanism and good fighting.

“The above are the gears the UPDF has engaged in its 40 years accident free journey since 1981”, he said.

He told the graduands that the journey has been possible because the gear box that has been used to engage the gears has been maintained in sound condition.

He urged the graduands to maintain the strategic and historic relationship UPDF has always had with the population.

“Patriotism is about knowing your country, understanding it, loving it and sacrificing for it. Security personnel are the first patriots of any country”, he revealed.

The UPDF 1st infantry division commander, Maj Gen Samuel Kawagga thanked the army leadership for the decision taken to re-train the LDUs.

He said that the initial objective for which the LDUs were recruited, which is fighting criminals and criminality especially in Kampala Metropolitan Area (KMA), was achieved.