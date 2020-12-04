The director of Dawa and spokesperson of the Kibuli Muslim faction, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata has died, it has been confirmed.

Muzaata who was rushed to International Hospital Kampala two weeks ago passed on Friday afternoon at 3:00pm following a heart attack.

The news of Muzaata’s passing was confirmed by Next Media’s Salaam TV.

“Inallillahi waa ina ilayihi rajioon, Sheikh Muzaata confirmed dead. May Allah forgive him all his shortcomings,” the TV station posted on its Facebook page.

By the time of his death, Muzaata had tested negative for Covid-19 according to Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa.

Muzaata did not shy away from commenting on political matters unlike many religious leaders at the time. He has been one of the most outspoken Muslim clerics.

He was noted for his eloquent argument on Muslim affairs, social injustice, social life, land among other topics of public relevance.

He was a popular public speaker who was often invited to preach at civic events.

We are updating this story.