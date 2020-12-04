MATCH PREVIEW: POLICE FC VS WAKISO GIANTS

VENUE: MTN OMONDI STADIUM

KICK OFF : 4PM, LIVE ON SANYUKA TV

After months of a forced lull, football returns to Kampala today as Police FC take on Wakiso Giants in the only StarTimes Uganda Premier League match to be broadcast live on Sanyuka TV.

The excitement might not be as preferred since no fans will be allowed in to the MTN Omondi Stadium, but the assurance of getting every ounce of the action live on Sanyuka TV will settle the hearts of many a football fan.

Coached by national team assistant Abdallah Mubiru, the cops play arguably the most entertaining brand of football in the local top division but have still failed to show something for it with the results.

Last season, they were three points off the drop zone by the time the season was stopped by the Federation.

If their pre season signings are anything to go by, Police FC will be one of the tougher teams this season. The return of their former midfielder Tony Mawejje who was quickly handed the captain’s arm band will bring the much needed experience into this squad.

Mawejje is one of several news signings like former KCCA FC and Jinja S.S goalkeeper Tomas Ikara, former KCCA FC industrious midfielder Eric Ssenjobe, ex Onduparaka FC defender Hassan Muhamood, Samson Oloka, ex KCCA FC, Wakiso Giants midfielder Muwadda Mawejje among others.

They come into this game with the confidence from the successful double they did on the Purple Sharks as they beat 2-1 home and away last season.

The worry though is that two of their players failed the mandatory COVID 19 tests ahead of today’s game.

Wakiso Giants on the side will be starting life with a new gaffer. Former Express FC, SC Villa and Maroons boss Douglas Bamweyana will be handling his first game in charge of the Wakiso based side.

Despite injuries to players like midfieler Tom Matsiko, new striker Pius Kaggwa, Hakim Ssenkumba, Ayub Kisaliita and George William Katende, Bamweyana has been slapped a major blow by COVID 19.

Seven of his players have been tested positive for the virus before the game.

In his pre match press conference on Thursday, Bamweyana expressed his confidence in the players and the team he has built. In fact, he says he hopes to gate-crash the top five.

The game will be live exclusive to Sanyuka TV with a one-hour studio build up before the 4:00pm kickoff.

The league’s official Broadcast sponsor StarTimes has launched a special Bouquet, the SUPL Bouquet where the fans will just download the StarTimes ON App from play or Apple stores to enjoy the Bouquet any time any where.

For 34,000 Uganda shillings, one can subscribe for the whole season, Half season at 24,000 or for a day at 1,899.