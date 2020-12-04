Bless A Child Foundation, an NGO that provides care support services to children suffering from cancer in Uganda has received humanitarian support from the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda.

On Thursday, the Kenyan High Commissioner, Kiema Kilonzo led a team of other officials to pay a visit to Bless A Child Foundation and donated an assortment of items worth shs15 million.

The items included double-decker beds and food rations like rice, posho, cooking oil, milk and biscuits among others.

“I am overly impressed and equally humbled to see the strides that the Bless A Child Foundation have made since 2010 for an age group that is particularly helpless and fully dependent on parental or guardian support. This is a very commendable partnership for the Kenyan High Commission and most importantly for Uganda,” Kilonzo said.

The Kenyan High Commissioner noted that they are optimistic their contribution will go a long way in contributing to the humanitarian needs of children being looked after by the organisation.

Speaking at the same function, James Walusimbi, the Bless A Child Foundation founder said the donation has come at a time when it is most needed.

“Our work is driven by altruistic love and desire to help vulnerable children. The contribution, therefore, enables us provide a loving family and a place to call home for these children. So be it sponsoring an individual, facilitating the building of a home, providing food items and financial support- it all goes towards saving a life,” Walusimbi said.

About the organization

Bless A Child Foundation has homes where children and their caregivers are provided with services that include accommodation, meals, a home school education, transport to and from hospital subsidized medical support, bereavement support, play therapy, counseling, psychosocial support among others.

The services are provided to the children and caregivers free of charge as the organization is a subscribed member of the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC), Childhood Cancer International (CCI) and the Uganda Cancer Society (UCS).